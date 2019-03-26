Daniel A. Markley, 97, died Feb. 9, 2019, at Westside Garden Plaza in Indianapolis.

He was born Feb. 25, 1922, in Bluffton. He married Evelyn Richwine Markley Oct. 16, 1943; she survives in Indianapolis.

Survivors include his son, Richard (Becky) Markley of Indianapolis; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nettie Coffield Markley; father, Howard Markley; sisters, Verde and Sarah Markley; and son, Thomas D. Markley.

A service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. Interment will be in the IOOF cemetery, Montpelier.

