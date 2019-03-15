Home State & National News Damage survey in southern Indiana follows severe storms Damage survey in southern Indiana follows severe storms March 15, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News 49 dead in New Zealand shootings State & National News Lawmakers revise bill on passing stopped buses State & National News Students target colleges in lawsuit over bribery scheme