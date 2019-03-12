Cynthia “Darlene” Baker-Heare, 78, of Monroe, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Signature Health and Rehabilitation in Bluffton.

She was born Oct. 18, 1940, in Marion.

Survivors include a son, David (Geri) Messersmith of Marion; daughter, Cindy (Gary) Eakins of Holiday, Fla.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Crystal (Tarr) Baker; father, Ralph Baker; husband, David Heare; two brothers; and a sister.

There will be a family service at a later date. Internment will take place in the Van Burn Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.