Cole Filhart, 45, of Lodi, Ohio, and a former resident of Bluffton, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, due to an accident in Ohio. He worked in Ohio with his brother.

Cole was born Aug. 11, 1973, in Pontiac, Mich. He was very talented in masonry and woodworking. He was usually the biggest kid around.

He is survived by his parents, Don and Elaine Wells of Bluffton; two daughters, Layla Filhart of Fort Wayne and Ivy Filhart of Dunnelon, Fla.; two granddaughters, Bryar and Skylar; his close friend and ex-wife, Kathleen Filhart; two brothers, Keith (Destiny) Filhart of Lodi, Ohio, and Deejay Wells of Bluffton; and three sisters, Elizabeth (Andrew) Ard-Jump of Bluffton, Shiloh (Brad) Filhart-Stoltz of Preble, and Jennifer (Geairn) Neptun of Post Falls, Idaho. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family members and friends who loved him.

A celebration of Cole’s life will be held for family and friends March 30 in the lodge at the Ouabache State Park.