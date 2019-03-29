C. Donnie Harrold, 65, of Montpelier, died at 12:29 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home.

He was born Sept. 27, 1953, in Blackford County, to Cleo S. Harrold and Betty J. Roberts Harrold. He married Martha S. Cris-amore Jan. 16, 2019, in Blackford County. His wife survives.

Also surviving are four sons, Jamie (Wendy) Harrold of Muncie, Jason (Brittany) Harrold of McCamey, Texas, Steven Dennis (Mikki) Harrold of Hartford City, and Jonathon Harrold of Crane, Texas; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and two sisters, Camilla L. Irelan of Bluffton and Betty Jeanann Shady of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Billy Don Harrold; two brothers, Daniel Harrold and Dennis Steven Harrold; and two sisters, Connie L. Wyatt and Sandra K. Harrold.

Calling will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

