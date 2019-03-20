Bertha Garrett

Bertha Brittingham Garrett, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her home.

She was born March 24, 1926, in Gibson County to Robert and Anna Hunt Brittingham. She was a graduate of Mt. Olympus High School in 1943 and Ball State University in 1947, receiving her master’s degree in 1967. Throughout Bertha career, she worked as a teacher in Wells, Huntington, and Wabash counties. Additionally, she had taught at Ivy Tech and IPFW, before retiring in 1995.

She is survived by three children, Paul B. (Carroll Brunzell) Garrett of Inter Grove Heights, Minn., David B. (Junko Ueno) Garrett of Los Angeles, Calif., and Karen Ann (Peter Garfinkel) Garrett of Gainesville, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Elaine (David) Clayton of South Bend; grandchildren, Nate, Natalie, Joey, Matt, and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Eli and Amelia; and close friend, Ron Hamm.

Married in 1947, Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, C. Raymond Garrett in 2009; and her son, Joseph B. Garrett.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at noon. Burial will be in Twin Hills Cemetery, Pennville.

Preferred memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, Waynedale United Methodist Church, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Fund, or the Gilead Church.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Garrett family.