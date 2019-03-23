Barbara A. Fields, 71, of Montpelier, died at 2:20 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born Feb. 26, 1948, in Norton, Va., to Willliam F. Carter and Lettie Ann Hill Carter.

Survivors include three sons, Barry Wayne Fields, Joseph C. Fields, and Christopher T. (Venus) Fields, all of Montpelier; two daughters, Rebecca Ann Fields of Galena, Ohio, and Jessica Lynn Fields of Dunedin, Fla.; and 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; by four sisters, Betty Garland, Lorene Welch, Agnes Carrie Carter, and Helen Shupe; and three brothers, Hobart Carter, Donald Carter, and Harold Carter.

Calling will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will follow at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Hills Chapel Cemetery in Horton Summit, Mabe, Va.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com