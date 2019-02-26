BACK TO FACT BOOK

PROCEDURE TO AMEND ZONING MAPS

Petitions must be filed in the Wells APC office by 4:30 p.m. by the posted deadline each month prior to the scheduled meeting. That will allow for a sign to be posted notifying interested parties and a legal notice to be published in the appropriate local newspapers in accordance with state law.

The filing information and fees can be found on the Plan Commission’s website at www.wellscounty.org/area-planning-commission or at the office of the Area Plan Commission.

WELLS COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

Members of the Wells County Board of Zoning Appeals are:

Rose Ann Barrick (appointed by the Ossian Town Council for a term through Dec. 31, 2021).

Harry Baumgartner Jr. (appointed by the Area Plan Commission on an annual basis, for a term through Dec. 31, 2019).

Tyson Brooks (appointed by the Wells County Commissioners, for a term through Dec. 31, 2019).

Jerry Petzel (appointed by the mayor of Bluffton for a term through Dec. 31, 2021).

Ryan Crismore (appointed by the Wells County Commissioners for a term through Dec. 31, 2019).

Meetings of the Wells County BZA are usually the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

PROCEDURE FOR PETITIONS TO WELLS COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

Petitions are to be filed in the Wells County Area Plan Commission office by 4:30 p.m. by the posted deadline each month prior to the day of the scheduled meeting for legal notices to be published in the appropriate local newspapers, in accordance with state law and the BZA’s rules of procedure.

The filing information and fees can be found on the Plan Commission’s website www.wellscounty.org/area-planning-commission or at the office of the Area Plan Commission.

