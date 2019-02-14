William T. Chaney, 46, of Bluffton, died Wednesday evening, Feb. 6, 2019, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 2, 1972, in Fort Wayne, to Larry T. Chaney Sr. and Artheda Chaney. His parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include two brothers, Larry Chaney of Fort Wayne and David Lee Chaney of California, and two sisters, Patty Browning of New Haven and Mary Ann Belcher of Kentucky.

There are no services planned at this time.

The Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com