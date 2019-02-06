Home News Wells Court Docket: 2-6-19 Wells Court Docket: 2-6-19 February 6, 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS He’s been here before RSS Sundling wants the mayor’s job RSS NWCS advances building plans News Police Notebook: 2-6-19 News Sheriff: Department is back to full strength RSS Flood advisory posted for Wells County, effective on Thursday LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment