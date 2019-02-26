BACK TO FACT BOOK

WELLS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The Wells County Sheriff’s Department provides police and law enforcement services throughout the county in cooperation with municipal departments, Indiana State Police and others. The sheriff also is responsible for operation of the Wells County Jail and for serving of papers for the courts.

The sheriff’s department and jail are located in the Wells County Jail building at 1615 Western Ave. on the west side of Bluffton. Phone 260-824-3426, fax 260-824-6424.

The sheriff is Scott Holliday (90-1). The chief deputy is Randy Steele (90-2). The jail commander is Karen Thompson. The detectives are: Det. Lt. Diane Betz (90-3) and Det. Jeremy Heckel (90-4).

Other deputy sheriffs are: Jeff McClish (90-5); Ryan Mounsey (90-6); School Resource Officer Chad Bradley (90-7); Sgt. Andrew Campbell (90-8); Kurtis Brooksher (90-9); Jake McKinley (90-10); Curt Hunt (90-11); School Resource Officer James Agler (90-12); Austin Springer (90-13); James Robbins (90-14); Maciej Zaklikiewicz (90-15); Quinton Greer (90-16).

Other dispatcher/jail officers are: Melissa Perez, Angie McClish, Transport Officer Andrew Dockter, Deb Garrett, Misty Haddix, Zach Hayden, Erin Pezo, James Warthman, Jairus Daggett, Amy Yates, Cheyenne Harris, Brandon Liechty, Tre Nusbaumer, Doug Miller, Ryan Arwood, Kirsten Brackin, Logan Penrod, Travis Smeltzer, Karissa Smith, Michaela Cook. Part-time jailer is Evan Holliday.

Office staff: Krista Markley, Matron; Bonnie Heckel, Clerk/Receptionist

Maintenance staff: George Addington

Kitchen staff: Amy Marshall, Chasity Hastings, cooks; Kim Clark, part-time cook.

