WELLS COUNTY GIS DEPARTMENT

The Wells County Geographic Information System serves all of Wells County and is located at the Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., Bluffton.

GIS is a computerized database management system for the capture, storage, retrieval, analysis and display of spatial data. In other words, it is a digital database of the collective governmental offices. You can search from your home or office via the internet and obtain information about Wells County.

The website is www.wellscountygis.org

Also see www.wellscounty.org/gis for news and information relating to the office.

