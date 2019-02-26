BACK TO FACT BOOK

WELLS COUNTY FOUNDATION INC.

Office: 360 N. Main St., Suite C, Bluffton, IN 46714. Phone: 260-824-8620. Fax: 260-824-3981. E-mail: wellscountyfound@wellscountyfound.org Website: www.wellscountyfound.org

Staff: Tammy Slater, CEO; Sherry Barnes, administrative assistant; Kaitlyn McNally, financial assistant/scholarship manager.

Board of Directors: Mitch Harnish, president; Ginny Fenstermaker, vice president; Trent Bucher, treasurer; Barbara Barbieri, secretary; Tim Babcock, Amy Greiner, Alan Gunkel, Mike Kracium, Olivia Reeves, Greg Roembke, Tammy Schaffer, and Pat Trant, members.

Mission Statement: The mission of the Wells County Foundation Inc. is to enhance the present and future quality of life of the Wells County community.

The Wells County Foundation Inc. is a public, tax-exempt, philanthropic organization which responds to emerging and ongoing community issues by distributing income from funds to local students via scholarships and to local not-for-profit organizations via grants.

2019 Grant Cycle Deadlines: February 15, June 14 and October. 15.

LiGHT Grant Deadline: September 27.

Teacher Creativity Grant Deadline: April 3.

LiGHT Steering committee members: Jessica Beste Angie Dial, Teresa Dustman, Marge Ellis, Laura Gentis, Alyssa Gerber, Taffy Gerber, Jill Markley, Rhonda Shaw, Tammy Slater, Janella Stronczek, Pat Trant (Emerita)

