BACK TO FACT BOOK

VERA CRUZ

Vera Cruz is the smallest incorporated town in Wells County with a population of 80 according to the 2010 census. The town is governed by a three-member elected Town Board and an elected clerk-treasurer, all elected for four-year terms.

The Vera Cruz Town Board members are:

Sheila Flotow, president, phone 574-527-0898.

Malvra Grover, vice president, phone 565-3719.

Jim Wenger, member, 260-273-0968.

The clerk-treasurer is Jackie Alford, 260-273-3696.

The Town Office address is 2985 SE Wabash Street, Vera Cruz, Bluffton, IN 46714. Board meetings are at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Town Hall.

Vera Cruz was settled in 1841 and the town was incorporated as Newville until becoming Vera Cruz in 1870.

Vera Cruz has a Community Development Committee and Fund and a community park.

Important events include a Halloween Walk, held during October.

BACK TO FACT BOOK