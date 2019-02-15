By JESSICA BRICKER

An Adams County official is urging the Indiana Department of Transportation to address the Ind. 116 site of a December 2017 fatality near Vera Cruz.

At Thursday’s meeting of the Upper Wabash River Basin Commission, the crash involving an Adams County woman was compared to Monday’s fatal accident in Noble County that killed a man and his two teenaged daughters after the vehicle they were in left the road, flipped and submerged in the Elkhart River.

Adams County Commissioner Doug Bauman wanted to make sure the UWRBC is aware INDOT has been contacted about the group’s concerns about the site near Vera Cruz.

“I can’t understand why something can’t be done … It’s bad,” he said. “I cannot be part of this board without bringing that issue up.”

Bauman said he sent the Adams County engineer to the site Wednesday to get his opinion, and the engineer agreed it needs attention.

“I can’t understand why INDOT can’t do something besides a couple of orange round barrels,” Bauman said. “Can’t they put some type of a guardrail up? Can’t they put some cement barriers like they divide highways with when they’re doing construction? Anything?”

Later he described the situation as “ridiculous” and said INDOT’s inaction didn’t make sense.

Wells County Surveyor Jarrod Hahn said he emailed a contact at INDOT Dec. 13 and explained the commission is working on a grant request and that the site along Ind. 116 was a site they were looking at including. The contact responded the next day and said she would find out who Hahn needed to talk to about the project, and he’s had no contact with anyone about it since.

This location — which was discussed at length in December as well due to the commission’s concerns with INDOT — is one of a few that have been identified as potential future projects and targets for grant funding.

Four applications for Land and River Enhancement grants — three for the design work of projects, as well as the next feasibility study — have been submitted for the upcoming funding cycle and UWRBC Chairman Doug Sundling said he was asked to prioritize them because the commission won’t get awarded everything.

Bauman said his top priority is public safety, and that meant the obvious top choice is the stretch of Ind. 116 near Vera Cruz.

“However, if INDOT has plans for that in the near future, then perhaps we need to consider another,” Baum said, adding no one knows if INDOT has a project there in the works.

Wells County Commissioner Blake Gerber said he recently spoke to an INDOT official about the location and a project at the site is identified in another two to three years. Later in the meeting, he said INDOT is eyeing a curve correction there in late 2022.

“It’s on their radar,” Gerber said, “but not a priority like we think it should be.”

Hahn said a functional assessment for the river’s second phase should not be a priority this grant cycle. He also agrees that public safety is key to the selection and that Ind. 116 should be a priority, but he can’t even get a response from INDOT to determine if they will support or help with a project at the site.

Bauman argued if INDOT knows that site is a priority of the commission and that it will pursue a project, then INDOT won’t act on a project. Hahn said he tried to make it clear that the commission is willing to do the work at the site; he just wants to make sure the commission doesn’t spend money on the project if INDOT is going to do something.

“I don’t want to spend $65,000 (to design the construction project) for them to tell us, ‘Oh we don’t even like the design,’” Hahn added later.

There was some discussion of selecting a project for grant money that has more local control, such as projects identified in Adams and Jay counties.

The commission also discussed at length future funding for projects if additional grant money is awarded. Hahn said they have reached the point where the counties with potential projects need to have some skin in the game in terms of matching funding from their respective commissioners and county councils. UWRBC Administrative Secretary Stacia Henderson urged the commission to seek other funding sources going forward as well.

When the discussion circled back to Sundling’s request to prioritize the four grant applications, the commission unanimously approved making the top priority a project on Adams County Road 1100S. The second priority is the project along Ind. 116 in Wells, and the third priority is the functional assessment of the Wabash River from the White Bridge in Wells to just west of the Huntington/Wells county line. The final priority is a project in Adams and Jay counties.

“The only reason in my mind that 116 is not going to be the top priority is because I can’t get them to respond back to me (about) who I need to talk to,” Hahn said before the vote. “If we had that information, that would be my No. 1 priority.”

Added Henderson: “We need to have that conversation (with INDOT).”

Kyle Lund, the commission’s representative from the Huntington County Soil and Water Conservation District, said he wants to talk to the state legislators from Huntington and Wells counties about Ind. 116 during an upcoming visit to the statehouse.

“They can certainly come up with some money to put up a guardrail for this short three-year period, something temporary,” Lund said, after noting INDOT found the money to put toward filling potholes on I-69 last week after public outcry.

Added Bauman: “I think you got to hit the right buttons on this.”

The News-Banner has reached out to an INDOT spokesperson for comment.

The projects identified for LARE grant applications are the product of an engineering report by the Christopher Burke firm. Brian Meunier of the firm attended Thursday’s meeting to discuss the final engineering report after a draft was distributed in December.

Meunier said his company spent the last month accepting and incorporating comments from the drafted report.

At least a couple of commission members were complimentary of Meunier’s report, which was described at one point by Sundling as a good analysis of the Wabash River.

A public meeting on the final report will be held at a later date, possibly in a few weeks. Potential locations discussed include Bluffton or Geneva.

During her financial report, Henderson said the commission has paid Christopher Burke $31,611.12 so far for the firm’s work. Of that, $27,111.12 has been LARE funding, $4,500 was a cash match and $2,277.78 is the in-kind match. The total contract is for $45,000.

