Which company provides utility services for a given residence or business in Wells County can become somewhat confusing. There are no less than five electricity providers, five land-line telephone companies and two natural gas providers that do business in Wells County.

If you live within Bluffton, Ossian, Markle, Uniondale, Poneto, Vera Cruz or Zanesville, consult those community listings (Bluffton, pages 8–11; others, see pages 12–15) for water, sewage and waste disposal services.

Herewith is a list of other utility services in the county:

ELECTRICITY

• Bluffton Utilities — Serves the city of Bluffton with eastern and western spurs into some rural areas. See information on page 9.

• Heartland REMC — Serves rural Wells County. The office is at 4563 E. Markle Road (just west of I-69 on US 224). Mailing address: PO Box 605, Huntington IN 46750. For customer service: 1-800-542-6339

• Indiana Michigan Power (AEP) — Serves the communities of: Ossian, Poneto, Reiffsburg, Uniondale, Tocsin, Craigville, Liberty Center, Vera Cruz and Kingsland. the office is at One Summit Square in downtown Fort Wayne. Mailing address: PO Box 60, Fort Wayne IN 46801. For customer service: 1-800-311-4634

• Jay County REMC — Serves a portion of southeastern Wells County and a portion of Adams County in addition to all of Jay County. The office is at Ind. 67 and Tyson Road in Portland. Mailing address: PO Box 904, Portland IN 47671. For customer service: 1-800-835-7362

• Cinergy PSI — Serves Markle. For customer service: 1-800-521-2232.

TELEPHONE

Service providers within Wells County are:

• AdamsWells Telecom (Craigville Telephone Co.) — Serves the city of Bluffton, Craigville area and east-central Wells County. Office is located at 2351 N. Main St. (SR 301), Craigville. Mailing address: PO Box 38, Craigville IN 46731. For customer service: (260) 565-3131 or 800-917-7731.

• AT&T — Serves the city of Bluffton and west central and southern Wells County. Residential repair service: 800-868-9696. Customer Service: Residential, 800-288-2020; Business, 800-660-3000.

• Citizens Telephone Co. — Serves the Liberty Center, Poneto, and rural Warren areas in southern Wells County. The office is at 426 N. Wayne St. in Warren. The mailing address PO Box 533, Warren IN 46792. Customer service, call (260) 375-2111

• CenturyLink — Serves a portion of northern Wells County (Tocsin area and west along US 224), the Petroleum area, and a portion of southeastern Wells County. For customer service: Residential, 1-888-723-8010; Business: 1-800-786-6272; Repair: 1-800-788-3600.

• Frontier — Serves the Ossian, Uniondale and Markle areas. For customer service phone: (Business) 1-877-462-8188; (Residential) 1-877-723-8010.

NATURAL GAS

• Northern Indiana Public Service Co. (NIPSCO) —serves Bluffton and most of Wells County. The office and mailing address is: 801 E 86th Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410. Customer Service Telephone: 800-464-7726. Emergency Gas Leaks: 800-634-3524

• Vectren (formerly Indiana Gas Co.) — Serves the Poneto and Markle areas in Wells County in addition to Blackford and Huntington counties. Office is located at One Vectren Square, Evansville, IN 47708. Customer service: 800-227-1376. Emergency gas leaks: 800-227-1376

RECYCLING

• Bluffton Recycling Center, 702 W. Wabash St., 824-4828.

INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDERS

• Adams/Wells Internet Telecom TV, (260) 565-3131

• Citznet.com, (260) 375-2111

• Mediacom, 800-874-2924

• Watch Communicaitons, (260) 824-9612

• Swayzee Communicattons, 800-435-8353

CABLE TELEVISION

• Adams/Wells Internet, (260) 565-3131

• Comcast, (260) 456-9000

• Mediacom, 800-874-2924

• Swayzee Communicattons, 800-435-8353

MISCELLANEOUS

• Buckeye Pipe Line 800-523-9420

24-Hr. Emergency gas leaks 800-331-4115

• Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line 713-989-7000

24-Hr. Emergency gas leaks 800-225-3913

