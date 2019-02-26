BACK TO FACT BOOK

United Way of Wells County

Office: 122 LaMar St., Suite 118, Bluffton, 46714, 824-5589; www.unitedwaywells.org

Staff: Pamela Beckford, executive director pamela@unitedwaywells.org

Board of Directors: Tim Babcock, Doug Brown, Larry DeBolt, Tim Fiechter, Michelle Gentis, Conor Jackson, Dave Jaskie, Sarah MacNeill, Julie Meitzler, Chris Parke, Jody Saige, Roger Sherer, Greg Werich, Cari Whicker

Mission Statement: Promote and lead positive solutions that improve lives and strengthen our Community.

Programs Funded:

Childhood Development — Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Youth as Resources, Junior Achievement and Students on Suspension.

Health and Safety — YWCA, Teen Court, Alive and Well, Wells County Health Fair.

Self Sufficiency for Aging and Vulnerable Populations — WoW! Transportation, In Home Services, Santa’s Workshop, Traveler’s Aid, 2-1-1.

Bright Beginnings, early childhood initiative — Mentor Moms, The Closet, Born Learning Academy, Imagination Library, Kindergarten Countdown, Getting Ready for Kindergarten Calendar, Parent Learning and Activity Guides, 90by20.com

