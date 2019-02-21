Home State & National News United Methodists confront possible split over LGBTQ issues United Methodists confront possible split over LGBTQ issues February 21, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Police: ’Empire’ actor turns self in to face charge State & National News U.S. says Islamic State bride isn’t a citizen State & National News Trump picks Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general