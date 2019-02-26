BACK TO FACT BOOK

UNIONDALE

The town of Uniondale has an elected three-member Town Council and an elected clerk-treasurer. Council terms are four years and elections have been on a non-partisan basis. Next town elections will be in 2020.

The Town of Uniondale’s mailing address is Post Office Box 111, Uniondale, IN 46791.

The Uniondale Town Council meets on the second Tuesday of each month. Its members are:

Erin Kreigh, President. Phone 610-3942.

Janet Garwick. Phone 227-0998.

Brandon Anstett. Phone 223-8476.

The Uniondale Clerk-Treasurer is Sharice Bowen, 5898 N. Sugar St., Uniondale, phone 543-2542.

Electric Service is from American Electric Power and Natural Gas service from NIPSCO. Phone service is from Frontier.

Sewage service is from the Town of Uniondale. Contact the Clerk-Treasurer, 543-2542.

Garbage/trash collection is by Republic Services, phone 478-9864. Recyclers can utilize the Wells County Drop-off Recycling Center at 702 W. Wabash St., Bluffton.

Uniondale operates no police agency and no water service.

VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT. No phone number at location. The Fire Chief is Aaron Nunley, the Assistant Chief is Mark Lemler, and Kip Bunch serves as the treasurer and secretary.

