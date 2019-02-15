Home State & National News Trump will sign border deal, will also declare emergency Trump will sign border deal, will also declare emergency February 15, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Senate bill would add better protections for abuse victims State & National News Impeachment investigation sought of Indiana AG State & National News 24 people facing charges after Indianapolis drug busts