Terry W. Keener, 68, of Ossian, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 29, 2019, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Terry was born June 7, 1950, in Fort Wayne to Lyndall W. and Mary J. Quimby Keener. He was involved with Bi-County Services in Bluffton and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. Terry loved politics and enjoyed watching CNN. He traveled to Washington D.C. to visit many of the government buildings and national memorials. He loved to make scrapbooks to keep his political articles and was always fascinated about the weather forecast.

Terry is survived by five siblings, Marsha Robbins, Barb (Billy) Copelan, Jeff Keener, Sandy (Jim) Tracey and Greg (Deb) Keener. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as many friends who always looked forward to his visits.

A service to celebrate Terry’s life will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Father David Violi officiating. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Terry’s memory to Bi-County Services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com