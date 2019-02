Teresa A. Hartley, 45, of Gas City, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Marion General Hospital in Marion.

A service will be held at East View Wesleyan Church, 414 N. Tenth St., Gas City, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23. Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

An obituary was published in the Jan. 19 edition of the News-Banner.