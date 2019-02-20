Sharon M. (Bell) McCormick, 38, of Hartford City, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, due to injuries sustained from an automobile accident in Jay County.

She was born on Friday, Feb. 6, 1981, in Blackford County. She married Ryan McCormick on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014, in Hartford City.

Survivors include her husband, Ryan McCormick; mother, Margaret Catherine McDaniel Bell of Montpelier; children, Zachary M. Eldridge of Montpelier, McKayla C. Gary of Gas City, and John T. Gary of Gas City; sisters, Nicole C. Elkins of Decatur, and Kimberly A. (Terry) Cooper of Montpelier; mother-in-law, Tracy Chalmers of Marion; father-In-law, Robert McCormick of Montpelier; and grandmother, Jean McDaniel of Hartford City.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard A. Bell, and grandparents, Robert G. McDaniel,Thomas R. Bell and Esther “June” Bell.

Calling hours are from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 21, at at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

