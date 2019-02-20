Ruth I. Sleppy, 87, of Keystone, passed away at 10:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at her residence in Keystone.

Ruth I. Sleppy

She was born Wednesday, Sept. 16, 1931, in Adams County. She married Melvin “Leon” Sleppy on Saturday, Dec. 18, 1948, in Kokomo. Ruth was a 1948 graduate of Hartford Center High School in Linn Grove. She was a member of the Keystone United Methodist Church. She had worked for the Wells County Credit Bureau, and later retired after 17 years from the Wells Community Hospital. She was a member of the Busy Bees. She had helped her husband, Leon, in the fields and with live stock. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved helping her children with floats and different projects in 4-H. Ruth centered her life around God and her family.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Judy Ilene Raab of Warren; son, Jerry Lee (Joyce) Sleppy of Keystone; grandchildren, Kevin Couch of Warren, Kyle Couch of Keystone, Angie Duncan of Bluffton, Amanda Clark of Liberty Center, Caleb Sleppy of Warren, Brittani Langhammer of Moorseville, Melissa Atchley of Muncie, Holly Anderson of Bluffton and Joshua Sleppy of Hubert, N.C.; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Theodore Graham; mother, Mary (Taylor) Graham; husband, Melvin “Leon” Sleppy; son, Gary Leon Sleppy; sister, Mary Helen Graham; brother, Robert R. Graham; son-in-law, David B. Raab; and grandson, Ben Sleppy.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, Saturday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to service Sunday, Feb. 24. A service to celebrate Ruth’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, with Pastor Marlene Ellis officiating. Interment will follow in the Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Preferred memorials: The Ben Sleppy Memorial Scholarship Fund

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com