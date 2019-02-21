Ruth E. Oswalt, 82, of Poneto, passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 20, 2019, at Swiss Village in Berne.

Ruth was born on Aug. 10, 1936, in Geneva, to David and Edna (Kneuss) Moser. She married Charles H. Oswalt in Berne on Nov. 22, 1963; he preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2011.

Ruth E. Oswalt

After graduating from Geneva High School, Ruth worked at CTS in Berne until her marriage. She was a homemaker for many years until her daughters graduated from high school. She then went to work part-time at the Poneto and Petroleum post offices until her first grandson was born.

Ruth was a member of Poneto United Methodist Church and a member of the Cardinal Chapter of the National Audubon Society. She taught Good News Club through Child Evangelism Fellowship for more than 20 years and was the former owner of Bluebird Junction Antiques in Poneto, which she ran out of her home. In her spare time, she enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and antiquing.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan E. Oswalt of Poneto and Julie M. (Glen) Werling of Ossian; grandsons, Jacob and Nathanael Werling; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by five brothers, Howard, Paul, Jerome, Dwight, and Harry John Moser; a sister, Wanita Steiner; and infant sister, Esther Ruth Moser.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, from 3 until 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Roy Nevil will officiate. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery southwest of Reiffsburg.

Memorial contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com