Rosemary K. (Sprunger) Wiederkehr, 91, of Berne, passed away Monday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2019, at Swiss Village.

She was born Nov. 24, 1927, in Adams County to Homer and Della Sprunger Hanni. On Oct. 25, 1952, Rosemary married Raymond H. Sprunger at the First Mennonite Church in Berne and he preceded her in death in 1972. She married Gareth L. Wiederkehr on Feb. 4, 1989, at the First Missionary Church in Berne and he survives.

She was a member of the First Missionary Church in Berne where she helped in the children’s department.

Rosemary was a 1945 graduate of Berne High School in 1945. She worked as an assistant for Dr. Amos Reusser and Dr. Howard Luginbill in Berne. For many years she was a licensed practical nurse at Caylor-Nickel Hospital in Bluffton.

Rosemary loved her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their activities. She enjoyed shopping, reading and needlework.

She is survived by her husband, Gareth L. Wiederkehr of Berne; son, Gregg (Barb) Sprunger of Berne; daughter, Janet (Duane) Gerig of Knoxville, Tenn.; two stepdaughters, Karen (Paul) Patton of Butler and Anne (Leon) Amstutz of Mishawaka; stepson, Wes (Lori) Wiederkehr of New Haven; six grandchildren, Leslie (Jason) King, Ben (Lana) Sprunger, Michael (Jenn) Sprunger, Jennifer (Ryan) Strutz, Stephanie (Anthony) Dee and Jon Gerig; and 18 great-grandchildren, Savannah King, Janessa King, Javin King, Colton Frauhiger, Dakota (Carrie) Frauhiger, Samuel Frauhiger, Hallie Frauhiger, Eva Sprunger, Isaac Sprunger, Eden Sprunger, Myriam Sprunger, David Sprunger, Jackson Strutz, Ryleigh Strutz, Marin Rose Strutz, Mackenzie Dee, Penelope Dee and William Dee. There are also six step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Gloria (Hanni) Kuhn; and a brother, Vincent Hanni.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at the First Missionary Church in Berne with Pastor David Biberstein and her grandson, Pastor Michael Sprunger, officiating. Burial will follow at MRE Cemetery in Berne. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the First Missionary Church in Berne and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church.

Preferred memorials are to First Missionary Church Children’s Ministry or checks to SIM USA with a note for missionaries Alan & Cheri Shea (Gareth’s granddaughter), PO Box 7900, Charlotte, NC 28241.

