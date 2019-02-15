Rose Mary Lloyd Elzey, 82, of Lafayette, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at the Franciscan Health Center in Lafayette.

She was born Aug. 16, 1936, a daughter of the late Willowdean (Everett “Coxie”) Bowman in Fort Wayne. Ms. Elzey graduated from Ossian High School in 1954 and then attended Indiana University, Fort Wayne. She moved to Lafayette and worked at Purdue University until she retired.

Rose Mary worked with adopting Greyhounds, was involved with her church, and she loved reading, quilting, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.

Rose Mary raised three children, Richard Scott (Deanna) Elzey of Markle, Dale (Kathy) Elzey of Newnan, Ga., and Claudine Elzey of Portland, Ore. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Cory (Stephanie) Elzey of Uniondale and Laura Elzey of Knoxville, Tenn.; a great-grandson, Morrison of Uniondale; a sister, Anita (Boyd) Byerly of Ossian; and two nephews, Kirt (Vicki) Byerly of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Lee Byerly of Wilmington, N.C.

A service of remembrance will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until the start of the service. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial donations may be made to Family Promise of Greater Lafayette, 2010 Elmwood Ave., Lafayette, IN 47904.

