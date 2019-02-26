Robert L. Armstrong, 68, of Montpelier, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Waters Edge Village in Muncie.

He was born Aug. 3, 1950, in Buffalo, N.Y.

Survivors include his daughters, Dawn Castor of Hartford City and Barbara (James) Barth of Muncie; sons, David Armstrong of Muncie and Donald (Amber) Armstrong of Montpelier; stepson, Sean (Christine) Schultz of Montpelier; sister, Barbara Doyle of Palmdale, Calif., 19 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Armstrong and Jeanette DuQuete Armstrong; his first wife, Urlyn L. (Wood) Armstrong; his second wife, Monica (Lugar) Armstrong; and a brother, Richard Armstrong.

Calling hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. Burial will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Online condolences at: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com