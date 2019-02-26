Home State & National News Police: 5 hurt in Indiana church bus crash; driver arrested Police: 5 hurt in Indiana church bus crash; driver arrested February 26, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Will insects survive this winter? State & National News Pondering the sounds of sirens State & National News Felony provision added to proposed Indiana fertility fraud bill