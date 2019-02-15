Phyllis J. Grover, 87, of Warren, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Phyllis J. Grover

She was born Oct. 20, 1931, in Wells County to Jessie L. and Ora Alice Sawyer Nusbaumer.

A 1949 graduate of Petroleum High School, Phyllis was a member of Boehmer and Liberty Center United Methodist Churches. She enjoyed flowers and working in her garden, camping and playing Euchre. Phyllis and Herbert did enjoy spending their winters in Bradenton, Fla., for many years.

On May 20, 1950, in Poneto, Phyllis and Herbert E. Grover were married.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Herbert of Warren; children, Daniel E. (Janean) Grover of Poneto, Marsha D. (Dennis) Powell of Big Chapman Lake, Warsaw and Tamara K. (James) Reid of Huntington; five grandchildren, Robert and Terrance Grover, Kristi (Powell) Green, Kevin Powell, Angela Mossburg; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna (Ted) Stanton of Florida.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Kenneth Nusbaumer, Berneice Shannon, Cloyd Nusbaumer, Nila Kelly and Juanita Fennig.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastors Ted Stanton and Gerald Moreland will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Heritage Pointe, Applegate Chapel in Warren, and from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Bluffton. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Phyllis’ memory to Liberty Center United Methodist Church, the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission or Family Life Care of Berne.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com