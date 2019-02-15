Peggy S. Sutton, 59, of Ossian, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Peggy was born Feb. 11, 1960, in Bluffton to Hobart Sutton and Mary Lou Betz Frees. She was raised by her stepfather, Jerry Frees.

She graduated from Bluffton High School with the class of 1978. Peggy worked in food service at River Terrace Estates and at Meadowvale Health and Rehabilitation for some time. A member of Park Church, Peggy was proud to be a member in the “Topps” Women Group. She always enjoyed crafts and making homemade cards for family and friends and plastic canvas art work. Peggy loved anything that was the color purple.

Survivors include her stepfather, Jerry Frees of Bluffton; sister, Caralee (Scott) Werst of Ossian; brother, Allen (Lora) Frees of Bluffton; and nieces and nephews, Trevor Werst, Tavin Frees and Elliana Frees.

A service to remember Peggy’s life will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Jerry Frees officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later time at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to help the family at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to Peggy’s family at www.thomarich.com