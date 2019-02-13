Paul E. Pugh Sr., 85, of Montpelier, passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Rolling Meadows Health and Rehabilitation in LaFontaine. He was born on Saturday, Jan. 6, 1934, in Montpelier. He married Marilyn Lloyd Pugh on Monday, Oct. 3, 1955, in the McNatt Methodist parsonage. Paul was a 1951 graduate of Montpelier High School. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Dana, Marion, in 1997 after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Millard Brown American Legion Post No. 156 and had formerly attended Grace Baptist Church. Paul enjoyed lawn work and being on the computer. He loved the Christmas season, and there was nothing more precious to him than getting to spend time with his family.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Marilyn Lloyd Pugh of Montpelier; daughter, Rhonda L. (Terry) Raver of Montpelier; daughter, Carrie J. (David) Ramseyer of Poneto; son, Paul Edward (Lisa) Pugh, Jr. of Oaklandon; daughter, Amy P. (Mark) Richman of Roanoke; sister, Judy (Frank) Van Camp of Montpelier; brother-in-law, James Wert of Marion; grandchildren, Courtney (Dustin) Baumgartner of Marion, Chad (Abby) Ramseyer of Ossian, Jill (John) Thinnes of Hartford City, Melanie Pugh of Indianapolis, Kevin (Sydney) Ramseyer of Warren, Haley (James) Tabb of Fort Wayne, Kelly (Matt) Kaufman of Anderson, Matthew Pugh of Indianapolis, and Casey Richman of Arlington, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Gavin Baumgartner of Marion, Kylie Baumgartner of Marion, Brooklyn Thinnes of Hartford City, and Skylar Tabb of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Pugh; mother, Mary E. (Cook) Pugh; sister, Mary Ellen Wert; and brother, Thomas Pugh.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home.

A service to celebrate Paul’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, with Pastor Troy Kaufman officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Preferred memorials: Millard Brown American Legion Post No. 156, 112 W. Green St., Montpelier, IN 47359.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

