Melissa A. Applegate, 46, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday morning, Feb. 20, 2019, at Hickory Creek at Huntington.

She was born Feb. 1, 1973, in Bluffton to Roger D. and Juanita Saunders Garrett. Melissa attended Bluffton High School and was the owner/operator of the S&M Tattoo Shop in Bluffton for many years. She was a very kind-hearted and giving person and would help anyone in need.

Survivors include her father, Roger of Bluffton; four children, Jessyca (C. J.) Angel of Pikeville, Tenn., Samantha Applegate of Bluffton, Stephen Applegate of Huntington and Spring Applegate of Pikeville, Tenn.; three grandchildren; and a sister, Sandy (Mark) Habegger of Berne.

A service to celebrate Melissa’s life will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Neil Ainslie officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family or to Family Life Care in Berne.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.