Melba N. Cole, 83

February 4, 2019

Melba N. Cole, 83, of Liberty Center, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at IU North Hospital in Carmel.

Arrangements are pending at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home.