Home News Man charged with killing child hires own attorney Man charged with killing child hires own attorney February 1, 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Weather tests eLearning RSS Oh deer RSS INDOT has plans in Wells News Police Notebook: 2-1-19 News Wells Court Docket: 2-1-19 RSS Bulletproof LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment