Lydia M. Kahlenbeck, 74, of Markle, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Heritage Pointe of Huntington.

She was born on July 20, 1944, in Flint, Mich., to Alfred & Emma “Irma” Antal Sutto.

Lydia graduated from International Business College and married the love of her life, Richard Kahlenbeck soon after on Jan. 30, 1965. While Lydia enjoyed her work at Schenkel’s Dairy in Huntington, her greatest joy was in caring for her family. She took great pleasure in making certain that her husband and children had all the support they needed to achieve great things. Working with children was always something dear to Lydia’s heart. Whether teaching preschool at Majenica Missionary Church or substitute teaching at Bluffton Christian School, her heart was most fulfilled when helping others to grow and learn. There was no greater joy for her, however, than when she was able to spend time with her granddaughters. From endless hours of imaginary adventures in the woods, to countless games of Flinch on rainy days, Lydia’s love for her grandkids overflowed.

Even as she aged, Lydia utilized her talent for writing to keep in touch with her family, friends and community through cards, letters and even articles written for the local Markle Newsletter. Neighbors always knew that if the sun was out they could find Lydia around the farm riding her lawnmower, out on her bicycle or resting on the front porch enjoying the shade. Lydia passed peacefully in her sleep to spend Valentine’s Day reunited with her one true love.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Angie); her daughter, Sue Ann (Craig) Carter; and five grandchildren, Annie Helfgott of New York, Emma Helfgott of Indiana, Katy (Ben) Hudson of Huntington, Jim Carter of New York, and Brian Carter of New York.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Richard L. Kahlenbeck, on July 15, 2016.

There will be no formal service. Memorials may be made to the Murray Missionary Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

