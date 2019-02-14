Linda D. Shafer, 63, of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday morning, Feb. 13, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Linda was born Oct. 10, 1955, in Berkeley, Calif., to Richard M. and Mary E. Sauter Baker. Linda served our country as a Petty Officer 3rd Class in the United States Navy from 1974 to 1978. She attended Mt. Diablo College and United States Navy Corp. School.

Linda D. Shafer

Linda retired after 38 years working as a certified medical assistant with Redi-Med and formerly worked at Bluffton Regional Medical Center and the Caylor-Nickel Clinic. She attended Park Church and was as a member and former president of Bluffton Community Women.

Linda married Kelly L. Shafer on Oct. 16, 1976, at Pleasant Hill, Calif.

Survivors include her husband, Kelly of Bluffton; son, Casey (Sylvia) Shafer of Carmel; daughter, Lindsey (Landon) Eads of Bluffton; and three grandchildren, Lyla, Pace and Lachlan. Linda is also survived by a brother, Nick (Denise) Baker of Cool, Calif., and a sister, Shirley Adams of Pittsburg, Calif.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Michael and Rick Baker.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. next Friday, Feb. 22, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A service to celebrate Linda’s life will take place at 11 a.m. next Saturday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home with Pastor Dennis Wood officiating. Military honors will be by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton and the United States Navy Honor Guard, at the conclusion of the service at the funeral home. Internment will take place at a later date at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, the family strongly prefers memorials be given to the Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation or Park Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com