Larry L. Norris, 73, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. He was born on Dec. 26, 1943, in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia, the son of Sylvester Norris and Margie Owens Norris. His parents preceded him in death.

Larry married his wife Georgia Diane Norris in Hartford City on April 13, 1972. She preceded him in death after 42 years of marriage. Larry retired from the Bluffton National Guard after 20 years of service.

Survivors include daughters, Kim Widder of Bluffton, Pattie Robison of Star City, Samantha Teegarden of Bluffton and Kelly Norris of Bluffton; son, Shawn Holloman of Pineville, Missouri; siblings, Thelma Piercy of Hartford City, Richard Norris of Hartford City, Frances Norris of Hartford City, Annie Norris of Michigan and Lind Shew of Florida; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 11, at Covenant Chapel, 3550 Ind. 1, Bluffton.