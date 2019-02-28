Juanita S. James, 97, passed away peacefully Feb. 26, 2019, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation.

She was born in New Haven to Leonard and Mae Carpenter. Juanita was a loving mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to raising and caring for them. She was known for being independent and caring for her own home up until the age of 95. Juanita was known for her woodworking, sewing, raising rabbits, and making her special strawberry jam for her family’s birthday.

Juanita S. James

She is survived by daughters, Judith (Larry) Jackson of Ossian and Joyce Masterson of Bluffton; daughter-in-law, Carolyn James of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Patricia and Brenda.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John W. James Sr.; son, John James; and son-in-law, Thomas K. Masterson.

A funeral service will be Friday, March 1 at 1:30 p.m. with calling two hours prior at Mungovan Simple, 2114 S. Calhoun St. Burial in Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Ossian Healthcare.