Rev. John A. Pattison, 87, of Warren, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

He was born Feb. 10, 1931, in Hartford City to Harley S. and Bertha Rea Pattison. He married Delores J. “Dee” Taylor July 3, 1952, in Muncie; she survives in Warren.

Survivors include two sons, John A. (Kim) Pattison II of Perishing, and Rev. Dr. G. Scott (Anita) Pattison of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Rebecca (Steve) Fritchman of Jonesboro; two brothers, James (Sue) Pattison of Jacksonville, Fla., and David (Lana) Pattison of Gas City; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Traci Jeanne Pattison; and a brother, Ronald Pattison.

Calling hours are from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Heritage Pointe Applegate Chapel, Warren. A Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the chapel. Calling is also 10 to 11 a.m. at the chapel Saturday, Feb. 9, and one hour before the service. A service will be at Heritage Pointe Applegate Chapel at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Gas City.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren. Online condolences at: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com