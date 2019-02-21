Jeanette Katherine Bauermeister, 78, of Ossian, passed into the living arms of Jesus Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

Jeanette was born Aug. 6, 1940, the eldest daughter of the late Harold and late Vera Hoffman. She graduated from Hoagland High School in 1958.

Jeanette Katherine Bauermeister

On Oct. 25, 1958, Jeanette married Robert Wayne Bauermeister at St. John Lutheran Church – Flatrock. They shared 56 years of marriage together until Robert passed away May 4, 2015.

Jeanette Katherine Bauermeister

Jeanette was a homemaker and assisted in the operation of the family farm. She was an excellent cook and also enjoyed reading, gardening, and working on crossword puzzles.

Jeanette was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She always took excellent care of her family.

Survivors include her son, James Bauermeister of Ossian; her daughter, Deborah Bacon of Ossian; and her granddaughter, Katelyn Bacon of Ossian.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Vera Hoffman; her husband, Robert Bauermeister; her son, John Bauermeister in 2013; and her three sisters, Sylvia Voirol, Patricia Saalfrank, and Carol Sprague.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 202 W. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne. Pastor Michael Frese will officiate.

Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church – Flatrock.

Family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Preferred memorials are to Redeemer Lutheran Church of Fort Wayne.