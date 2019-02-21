Jean Marie Schultz, 89, of Joliet, Ill., died at 11:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Joliet.

Jean Marie Schultz

She was born Aug. 18 1929, in Pontiac, Ill., to Carl “Buck” Spray and Maude Reichmann Spray. The family later moved to Streator, Ill., and Jean graduated from Streator High School in 1947. She was a 1950 graduate of the Silver Cross School of Nursing in Joliet.

She married Robert C. Schultz Dec. 3, 1950, in Streator, Ill. He preceded her in death June 15, 1982.

Survivors include a son, David Robert (Susan) Schultz of Bluffton; a daughter, Linda Marie (Jerry) Mitchell of New Lenox, Ill.; six grandchildren, Linda Kay (David) Impola of Horseheads, N.Y., Timothy (Samantha) Schultz of Huntington, Ind., Dawn Marie Mitchell of Roselle, Ill., Robert D. (Sarah) Schultz of Roanoke, Ind., Amy (Adam) Nichols of Bolingbrook, Ill., and Greg (Maggie) Mitchell of Manhattan, Ill.; and three great-grandchildren, Titus Schultz, Amy Jean Schultz, and Harley Mitchell. Another great-grandchild is due in May.

She was a registered nurse and was hired May 17, 1954, as a discharge plan R.N. at Silver Cross. After a leave of absence, she returned to Silver Cross in 1958 as a head nurse. She was promoted to house supervisor in 1963 and to nursing coordinator/associate director in 1971.

She became the hospital’s patient representative in 1979. She became a patient account R.N. in 1986 and in 1988 she became a discharge plan R.N. — the same position she was hired for in 1954.

She retired from Silver Cross in 1989. She later became a home health nurse, retiring from that position in 1994.

She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, a trait she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She loved crossword puzzles and liked watching “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune.” She was a volunteer at the Rialto Square Theatre, a performing arts venue in downtown Joliet.

She was a member of First Christian Church in Joliet and was also active in the Caterpillar Retirees. Her husband worked at Caterpillar until his death.

She remained active until a stroke six years ago.

Calling will be 3 to 7 p.m. CST Friday, Feb. 22, at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home in Joliet. Services will be at 10 a.m. CST Saturday at the funeral home with Steve Baker officiating. Her body will be cremated. The cremains will be placed in the Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet, next to her husband and her mother.

Preferred memorials are to the Silver Cross Foundation.