Janet S. Allen-Patch, 76, of Portland and formerly of Montpelier, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

She was born March 26, 1942, in Muncie. She married Stanley Patch in September of 1998 in Portland; he survives in Portland.

Survivors include her sons, Tony (Helen) Billman of Pennville, Matthew (Lori) Billman of Hudson, Fla., Nathan (Angela) Billman of Zanesville, Clinton Billman of Bluffton, and Charles (Emily) Billman of East Brunswick, N.J.; stepdaughters, Kimberly (John) Lehman of Berne and Karen (Ray) Wilson of Portland; stepsons, Mark Patch of Bryant and James Patch of Bunker Hill; sisters, Lois and Judy; brothers, Robert and Ethan; 35 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Allen and Eva Wanita Allen; and eight siblings.

There will be a private family visitation at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier.

