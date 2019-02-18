Janet Franks-Perez, 54, of Bluffton, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2019, at her home.

She was born Aug. 21, 1964, in Jay County, to Harry Franks and Shirley Witchie Pavey.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Teresa Shultz, Pam Waters and Melissa Brown.

Survivors include two sons, Dylan Franks of Bluffton and Jonathon (Lauren) Franks of Zanesville; five sisters, Cathy (Dennis) Bruss of Salamonia, Donna (Dan) Eley of Oklahoma City, Ok., Peggy (Scott) Cain of Tucson, Ariz., Jean Gutknecht of Houston, Texas, and Michelle Roser of Portland; and three brothers, Dean Franks of California, Phillip Pavey II of Illinois, and Matthew (Krystal) Pavey of Lafayette.

Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at a later date in Lawndale Cemetery east of Ridgeville.

Online condolences at: www.williamsonspencer.com