James “Jim” M. Marshall, 84, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday evening, Feb. 23, 2019, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Jim was born on March 8, 1934, in Wells County, to Tress Allen and Katie Bedwell Marshall. He married Betty L. Bockover Marshall in Bluffton on April 21, 2012, and she survives.

Jim was a graduate of Chester Center High School. He worked at International Harvester on the production line for 30 years, and he retired in 1991. Jim was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church in Bluffton and was also a member of the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

He enjoyed traveling and working in his flower garden. Jim was a licensed auctioneer for 10 years.

Survivors include three daughters, Donna K. (Paul) Morgan of Liberty Center, Shirley A. Guldice of Bluffton and Kathy S. (Gary) McDonald of Montpelier; stepchildren, Catherine Tybant and Dawn (Jay) Brickley, both of Bluffton; a sister, Beverly (Dick) DeArmond of Bluffton; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Vernon Marshall and Tress Marshall, and a sister, Deloris Nuttle.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Dewey Zent will be officiating. Burial will take place at Asbury Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor’s choice. Friends and family may leave online condolences at goodwincaleharnish.com

Funeral arrangements are with Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.