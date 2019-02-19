Gary W. Compton, 62, of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning, Feb. 18, 2019, at his residence.

Gary was born in Indianapolis on Oct. 24, 1956, to Harold and Betty Bertsch Compton. His mother, Betty Steffen, survives in Bluffton. He married Jean M. Leman in Bluffton on Feb. 14, 1988; she survives.

Gary W. Compton

Gary had a passion for the Lord and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1976 and was a self-employed carpenter for 20 years. He then worked at Pet Rest Inc. for 10 years until retirement.

He loved hiking with his wife on vacation, spending time with family, and doing special projects with them. He also loved his dogs, and enjoyed music, nature, and working on cars.

In addition to his wife and mother, Gary is survived by two daughters, Kelsey (Justin) Grube of Decatur and Heidi Compton of Fort Wayne; a son, Seth Compton of Bluffton; five grandsons, Cole, Trevin, Kade, Luke, and Jordan Grube; two brothers, Brad (Laura) Compton of Spencerville and Joe (Cindy) Compton of Warren; and a sister, Juanita Compton of Bluffton. He is also survived by his stepbrothers, Craig (Jean) Steffen and Duane (Karen) Steffen, both of Bluffton, and Mitchell (Tess) Steffen of Fort Wayne; stepsisters, Amy (Kent) Worthman of Bluffton and Vivian (Rex) Drennen of Montpelier; and a step sister-in-law, Dian Steffen.

In addition to his father, Gary was preceded in death by his stepfather, Bob Steffen; and a stepbrother, Randy Steffen.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Thursday, Feb. 21, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Lynn Fiechter and Kole Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kingdom Academy or Forgotten Children Worldwide.

