Freeda M. Johnson, 96

Freeda M. Johnson, 96, of Warren, and formerly of Marion, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born Aug. 17, 1922, in Grant County to Daniel and Blanche Leach. She married Walter “Bud” Johnson March 13, 1943, in Marion; he preceded her in death in 2004.

Survivors include two sons, Dan E. (Teri) Johnson of Telico Plains, Tenn., and Gregory A. Johnson of Roanoke; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Vernon Leach.

Calling hours are from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren; from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery in Van Buren.

Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren. Online condolences at: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com