Evelyn Mae Graber, 94, of Bluffton, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Evelyn was born in Adams County on May 6, 1924, to Melvin and Elma (Walchle) Kohler; both parents preceded her in death. She married Glenn R. Graber in Adams County on June 28, 1947. He preceded her in death on April 19, 2004.

Evelyn attended Cottonwood School unitl the eighth grade; she graduated from Kirkland High School in Adams County. She was a homemaker and assisted her husband with the family dairy farm operation for many years. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

In her later years, Evelyn enjoyed gardening, sewing and crocheting, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Pauline Kaehr and a brother-in-law, Harry Steffen, both of Bluffton; nine nieces and nephews; 41 great-nieces and great-nephews; 67 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and 1 great-great-great nephew.

She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Betty Steffen and a brother-in-law, Roger Kaehr.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 28, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Steve Ringger and Lynn Fiechter. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.goodwincaleharnish.com