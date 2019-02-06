Dale R. Mechling Jr., 69, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Dale was born Nov. 2, 1949, in Bluffton to Dale R. Mechling Sr. and Nora Maddux Mechling. He graduated from Norwell High School with the class of 1970. Upon graduation, Dale served in the United States Navy during Vietnam, and was discharged in 1972. He worked at Gateway Restaurant in Markle for 22 years as a cook. He later worked at Peyton’s in Bluffton from 1996 to 2003. Dale enjoyed fishing, plowing snow and attending local auctions. He always made time to spend with his granddaughter.

Dale and Mary K. (Nix) Mechling were married on Oct. 3, 2003, in Bluffton.

Survivors include his wife, Mary of Bluffton; and four children, Cantina Mechling and Celina Mechling, both of Fort Wayne, Johnathon and Jacob Mechling, both of Bluffton; along with three grandchildren. Dale was also survived by his sisters, Myrtle Sallese of Pennsylvania, Delora and Lillian Mechling, both of Huntington, Gelene Garton of Bluffton, and Nancy Mechling-Garringer of Markle.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Garnet Mechling and Carolyn Graves.

Friends are invited to visit with Dale’s family from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Dale’s memory to the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com