Craig “Crash” Brummer, 48, of Ossian, passed on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 20, 1971, in Ann Arbor, Mich., to Robert “Bob” Brummer and Jill Sutherland Brummer.

Craig was a graduate of Hopkinton High School in Hopkinton, Mass. He worked for years at the Ossian Deli and became a regular and familiar face for the town of Ossian. He recently earned his CDL and was in the process of a career change. He was a friendly and positive person who always sought to connect and share stories with others. He enjoyed playing games with family and friends and was an avid movie enthusiast.

Craig “Crash” Brummer

He leaves behind his beloved fiancée, Lisa Cole; his mother, Jill Brummer; his sisters, Anne Brunson and Carrie Hanna; Lisa’s father and mother, Tom and Dot; and her brothers, Chad, Brad, and Loren.

Craig was preceded in death by his father, Robert Brummer.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior.

Family, friends, and others who wish to pay their respects are invited to a viewing Friday, Feb. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Indiana Donor Network or the ASPCA.

Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com